Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 4 video: Lance Bass offers advice







When Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 4 arrives on ABC this Monday, we’re going to see guest host Lance Bass take on another role. Think in terms of guidance counselor.

In a sneak peek at the bottom of this article you can get a sense of what we’re talking about here, largely as Lance does his best to give Natasha some advice about her relationship with Brendan. To call it rocky so far is making a gross understatement. He went on a solo date with Demi, only to later reject anything serious. That upset her greatly, and there have since been rumors out there about whether or not he’s just waiting around for Pieper to eventually show up.

So what advice does Lance eventually hand down? That’s rather simple: Do whatever she can to kickstart things physically if she wants them to go to that level. Given that her concerns revolve around intimacy, we understand why he is saying that — to us, though, the big question revolves around whether or not Brendan is really interested in her. If he is holding out hope that Pieper shows up, Natasha is going to be destined to have her heart broken down the road.

Regardless of how things work with Natasha and Brendan, we will say that we like how Lance is leaning into his idea of the role. He’s not trying to mimic David Spade or Chris Harrison and is just being himself; that’s the #1 way for him to find some success in this.

