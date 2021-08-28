Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 4 video: Thomas vs. Aaron again







We knew that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 4 was going to feature the Aaron – Thomas feud escalating. Now, we’ve got even more evidence as to why it’s happening.

For more all about that, go ahead and check out the sneak peek below! These two guys already have extreme levels of bad blood because of what happened on Katie Thurston’s season. It’s one of those weird feuds where it’s hard to actually take one side over the other. You can look at Thomas, for example, and claim that he comes across as inauthentic and there was that whole controversy about him wanting to be The Bachelor. Meanwhile, you can also look at the situation with Tre last week and argue that some of his words were twisted. Or, you can argue that Aaron sometimes likes to be the leader of the Bachelor Nation Morality Police.

For the sake of this particular preview, though, it’s pretty simple why Aaron is as mad as he is. We know already that he likes Tammy; with that, he doesn’t appreciate the fact that Thomas is kissing her. Not only that, but he’s doing it right in front of him! While this sort of stuff is pretty fair game for this show, we don’t think anyone in Aaron’s situation would be altogether happy. It’s always tough seeing someone you care about with someone else, and probably even harder when they’re with someone you don’t like. (Does Aaron need to pump the brakes still on calling Thomas his “mortal enemy”? Probably. That feels a little much.)

What do you think is going to happen with Thomas and Aaron on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

