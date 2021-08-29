Call the Midwife season 11: New filming, premiere date teases







If you are curious in getting some more insight when it comes to Call the Midwife season 11? We know that the show is actively in production — not only that, but things are going rather swimmingly!

In a new post on the show’s official Facebook Page, you can get a reasonably good sense of what’s happening for the cast and crew. They are back to a fairly typical production timeline after a number of delays over the past year, and all of this makes us hopeful that we’ll see the show back on the air in a more traditional premiere window. That’s something that the BBC themselves are already hyping up — the plan is for new episodes to premiere in early 2022, and for there to be another Christmas Special, as well.

In terms of what to expect here in terms of the story, we wouldn’t expect any hugely dramatic swings. The goal of Call the Midwife is, for the most part, an opportunity to see emotional stories play out with characters you love. There are changes that happen over time, but they are of the slow, methodical variety. There’s never been some real need to rush anything, and it certainly helps that this show is going to continue for the foreseeable future. Writer Heidi Thomas and the cast have long had the luxury of knowing that BBC One loves them and has no intention of shutting them down anytime soon.

Viewers in America are still waiting to see season 10 premiere but rest assured, it will be coming to PBS this fall. We’ll be able to offer up a little more news on what the future holds beyond just this in due time.

