American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3 spoilers: The blood bank







This weekend FX revealed the latest American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3 promo, and this one gives you a sense that things are going to get (somehow) even crazier.

So where are we starting off here? Think in terms of the end of episode 2, where it was revealed that Alma took one of the pills. Harry and Doris’ daughter now has an opportunity like never before to be brilliant and unlock her true potential. So what’s the problem? She’s basically her own sort of vampire now, one that needs human blood to feed and persevere.

If you want to get some more American Horror Story: Double Feature video coverage, why not take a look at what we’ve got below? Once you’re done watching, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new discussions after every installment.

While we know that Harry doesn’t want to give up his new-found “abilities” (at least for now — he’s doing great work!), he also recognizes that they come at a heavy cost. That includes having to kill people, and really, we don’t think he wants to do that. This is probably why the promo below focuses on a blood bank, which seems like an easy place to get supply without having to take any lives in order to get it.

Also, Finn Wittrock’s character is going to continue to his part to be a protective parent in his own bizarre way. Sure, he should’ve gotten out of Dodge before all of this craziness happened — who cares about his career when he’s being awful to the people he loves? Now that he’s at this point, though, he’s willing to make sure Alma gets her blood without her having to be a murderer … so that’s at least something.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







