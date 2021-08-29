Is Baptiste new tonight on BBC One? Is a season 3 coming?







Is Baptiste new tonight on BBC One? If you come into this article wondering about that, we’re happy to hand down an answer!

So where do we begin here? Well, it’s by giving over a generous dose of not-so-great news: There is no new installment coming to the network tonight. Not only that, but there are more episodes coming for the show period. Last week’s installment was the series finale, and there are no plans to revisit this character down the road.

What is the reasoning for that? A lot of it has to do with some creative decision-making behind the scenes. There was a real desire behind the scenes to not turn Baptiste into one of those run-of-the-mill police dramas where you bring the same characters back every season for different cases and no consequences. It’s hard to achieve a level of emotional growth with some of those and in the closing minutes of the season 2 finale, it felt like we were at a true end of a journey.

So rather than being hopeful for a season 3 at this point, let’s hand over a different sort of expectation: That some of these cast and crew get to work together on something else special down the road. Why not have future collaborations? What would be wrong with that? We all instinctually want more of a good thing, but it’s also nice to be surprised. It’s also good to be left wanting more, and for a lot of people out there, that is going to be the case with Baptiste.

Of course, we’ll have some more news on other British television series once there is more to share. Today on the network, there’s a chance to check out something totally different in Vigil.

