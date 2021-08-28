Dexter season 9 video: Michael C. Hall, cast detail New Blood story







In just over two months Dexter season 9 is going to be here — and yea, it’s been a long wait to see redemption for this show. Of course, we’re just crossing our fingers that redemption is coming.

We don’t have to tell you that the end of the original series is polarizing; it may be one of the most-despised series finales ever. What’s encouraging that this show will be difference is the presence of original showrunner Clyde Phillips, who you hear from belong alongside stars Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter.

In this video, the three talk a little bit about the impetus for the show, how it stands out versus the original show, and how the goal is to shock and excite you with what happens. Even though we’re trading in the sun of Miami for the snowy backdrop of Iron Lake, it still feels like Dexter will make the most of its setting. It’s a totally different world for the title character and at the start of the series, it feels like his primary goal is to blend in. Unfortunately for him, we don’t think that this is something he will be able to do all that long; if he was, what would the point of this show even be?

The only other thing worth noting for now is that Clancy Brown is supposedly going to be the Big Bad for this new season — there will still be an adversary! This show has had some great ones over the years, whether it be the Ice Truck Killer in season 4, Miguel in season 3, or Trinity in season 4. All of them produced enough nightmare fuel to last for years.

