Blue Bloods season 12: Can you expect a steady run of episodes this fall?







Can you believe we’re less than five weeks away from the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere on CBS? We know that it’s been a really long wait, but we’re thrilled to be closing in on the end of it.

For the sake of this piece, we want to talk a little bit about a subject that matters to a lot of people out there: The schedule. Let’s face it that last year was pretty difficult when it comes to getting consistent new episodes. There were only 16 episodes that aired across season 11, and only three of them aired in 2020 due to the global health crisis.

As we approach the start of season 12 on October 1, should we expect anything remotely close to that? How worried should you be about filming delays? While we can’t say too much about the long-term schedule of episodes this year, all signs suggest that we are going back to a similar model to what existed back in season 10 and before even that. In those seasons, we typically saw around ten episodes air before the Christmas break, and so far, filming is set up in such a way where this is possible again. Production got off to a much earlier start than last year and as of right now, there are multiple episodes in the can.

If we were to wager a guess, you’ll probably see 9-10 episodes of Blue Bloods this year, and then the schedule in 2022 will depend largely on how many episodes the show ends up doing. (Odds are, it will be in the 18-22 range.) Another thing that could impact the schedule is whether or not season 12 turns out to be the final season; if that is the case, we could see them doing a big two-hour finale event in the spring and that could shake things up a little bit, as well.

It’s going to take a while before we get some more Blue Bloods spoilers, but head over to the link here to find out more about what we have so far!

What are you most hoping to see on Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

