Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 8?







The week 8 Power of Veto Competition transpired this afternoon in the Big Brother 23 house, and the stage was set once again for a competition with a predictable outcome.

What was going on here? There are a few things to keep in mind before we dive into anything else. Tiffany may have won Head of Household, but she is effectively powerless the rest of the week. The anonymous Coin of Destiny winner (Claire) is now in control, but she decided to keep Tiffany’s nominations (Sarah Beth and Kyland) the same. Xavier also remained on the block entering the Veto because of the Veto from last week.

Have you watched our most-recent Big Brother 23 live-feed discussion yet? If not, be sure to take a look at it below! Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates coming that you do not want to miss.

Neither Claire nor Tiffany got to automatically play in the Veto; Claire was drawn to play alongside Alyssa, Hannah, and the nominees. Sarah Beth winning is really the only thing that would massively stir up drama this week; she could remove herself from the block and in her place, Claire would have to decide what to do. She could nominate Alyssa, but that would be taking the easy way out and helping the Cookout further (not that she knows they exist). If she really wanted to get a big target out, she would nominate Derek F. so that either Kyland or Xavier would likely leave.

Does any of this talk matter now? As it turns out, no. Hannah won the Power of Veto and as of right now, it looks like she’ll be removing Xavier from the block. That means we’re in for a fairly non-eventful week, as Sarah Beth and Kyland are going to remain up on the block.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 23 right now

What do you think about the Veto winner within the Big Brother 23 house this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







