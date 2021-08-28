Outlander season 6: Behind-the-scenes Caitriona Balfe photo!







When it comes to Outlander season 6, we’re happy with whatever little morsel Starz decides to give us. It’s been over fifteen months since the last episode aired of the series and odds are, we’re more than a month away from some major video footage surfacing. (Our estimation is that something could be revealed around New York Comic-Con, but that is just a guess for the time being.)

For the sake of this article, why not celebrate a new behind-the-scenes tease featuring Caitriona Balfe as Claire? You can see that courtesy of the show’s official Twitter below, and it’s another reminder of how hard this crew works to present an impeccable scene. The attention to detail here is next-level, whether it be the countertops, the woodwork, or even some of the colors and furnishings. All of it is meant to look as though a place would in North Carolina during the 18th century.

If you are looking for substantial plot spoilers out of this image, there is a good chance you’ll be disappointed. The goal with this isn’t for production to tip their cap; it’s just a way to generate a little discussion during the Droughtlander.

We know that when season 6 picks up, the trauma of the season 5 finale will still loom large for Claire — it has to. She does have people she can lean on, including her husband Jamie and her daughter Brianna, who both understand in their own way what she has gone through. The entire family will bond together, but also have to brace for further challenges as we approach the Revolutionary War. Season 6 is poised to be eight episodes, and it is going to be premiering at some point in early 2022. We suspect that we’ll get more in the way of premiere details at some point in the fall.

