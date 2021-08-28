Chicago Fire season 10 spoilers: First Jesse Spencer photo!







For those who did not know the Chicago Fire season 10 premiere is under a month away! The hiatus has been a long one, especially with the lives of several important characters still hanging in the balance.

We wish we had answers to some of those mysteries at the moment but unfortunately, a little bit of that is still up in the air. What we can at least do within this article is present a first look at none other than Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey — we like to think of it as another reminder that things are going to be very intense straight from the get-go this season. A firefighter’s work is never done, and it doesn’t quite matter if you are high up on the food chain or not. He’s accompanied here by Mouch (Christian Stolte) and judging from other teases we’ve seen, Gallo and Stella are both going to be nearby, as well.

The premiere of Chicago Fire will be tackling a few different things at once. Obviously the rescue involving Casey will be important, but the same goes for Severide’s life-or-death crisis and the status of several key Firehouse 51 relationships. We also need to figure out if Boden and Stella are both going to remain at the firehouse; there is a lot of confusion here that stems from Kidd’s recent promotion.

Remember that all of One Chicago is coming back to NBC on September 22, and you should expect a season that feels more like the ones before the pandemic. There is a chance for a few more crossovers, though we wouldn’t sit here and say that anything is guaranteed, wither. The focus for each show needs to be on their own stable of characters, and they can build things out further with this as more or less a starting-out point.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10?

