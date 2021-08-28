Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 3 video: Is Luke getting a job?







Tomorrow night’s Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 3 is almost here! There is a lot to anticipate within this episode, especially with the story somewhat resetting itself.

Based on everything we’ve seen so far around the show, we’re at the end of the road with Trace — with him exiting the series, odds are a lot of time will be filled by other characters elsewhere. This just so happens to include Luke, who is the subject of the latest sneak peek below! Here, you can see the character spend a little bit of time at the Bridge, and he just so happens to get a job offer in the process!

Our hope is that this offer is just scratching the surface at giving the Luke character more to do throughout the season; it’s something we’d be very-much excited to see, largely because there are a lot more stories worth telling with him.

As for some other characters, new stories are going to come out of almost nowhere. The arrival of Robert Buckley as Evan is going to dramatically shake up life in the community, not that this should be all that much of a surprise. to anyone out there. This character has such an immense amount of money that he follows the beat of his own drum and has zero issue doing his own things. We’re excited to see what that means for characters like Abby — it’s a new challenge for her, and at the very least their back-and-forth should prove exciting in the early going. We don’t get a sense that he is going anywhere in the near future, so we’ll see more of this story play out over time.

