Yellowstone season 4 premiere date: The show’s biggest threats







Earlier this month, the folks at Paramount Network officially announced the Yellowstone season 4 premiere date. Isn’t that exciting? It’s a bold move to air the show in the fall as opposed to the summer, especially when you consider the competition around. Kevin Costner and company had the lion’s share of attention previously in July in August; now, they’re about to be thrown into the TV lion’s den.

So what should the network be worried about? What are some of the biggest TV threats out there to it? We thought it’d be worthwhile to spotlight some of this within this piece.

By far, the #1 threat to the series’ popularity this fall is going to be NFL football. There’s a crossover audience between the two and the only thing helping Yellowstone is that not everyone is going to be a fan of the teams playing on a given Sunday. It’s also likely that people who love the show will at least DVR it opposite whatever they’re watching in terms of sports.

With this being said, football is far from the only thing Yellowstone will be up against.

Dexter: New Blood – The Showtime revival of the once-beloved drama is airing the exact same day! Don’t you have to consider this to be some sort of enormous threat insofar as prestige television goes? At least this show will likely be available on the app early, so people can watch in advance.

Succession – HBO’s Emmy-winning drama will be back in October, and it won’t be available on any app in advance. That’s a problem.

NCIS: Los Angeles – More than likely this show will draw more live viewers than either Dexter or Succession — and we also feel like it shares an audience with Yellowstone. This is at least one more thing to watch out for.

What are you going to watch on Sundays this November: Yellowstone season 4 or something else?

