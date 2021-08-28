When Calls the Heart season 9: A scenic look at filming







Want to get a sense of what it’s like filming When Calls the Heart season 9? At the very least, we can give you a sense of one part of things in this article: The natural beauty of the show’s filming locations.

In a post on Twitter, series star Erin Krakow shared an image of the Hope Valley sky — and also made a comment that there was no filter included! Just in case you didn’t believe her, this is actually what it looks like to be in British Columbia where the Hallmark Channel show films. We know that production sometimes can include some incredibly long days, and we imagine that the scenery makes things a little bit easier. It also does add to the aesthetic of the show.

One of the big appeals of a show like When Calls the Heart is that the writers do a great job of making Hope Valley into a community you want to be a part of, and a big part of that is the location. It looks beautiful on-screen and then after that, it is populated with likable characters who are mostly well-intentioned and look after each other.

In season 9 we’ll continue to see our favorite Hope Valley characters navigate the various ins and outs of life — our hope is that at some point along the way, we’re going to also have a chance to see some familiar faces arrive back in town. We know that there are some (Carson!) who departed at the end of season 8, so we’ll have to wait and see precisely what happens there.

More than likely, new episodes are going to premiere when we get around to February 2022. Stay tuned…

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

Is there any one part of the story you’re most excited for, and are you jealous of the cast for getting to work in such a beautiful location? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you do not want to miss on the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

