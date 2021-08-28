American Horror Story: Double Feature ratings: Where does it stand?







Following the two-hour American Horror Story: Double Feature premiere, how is the show faring in comparison to where it was in the past? There are a few different things to talk about within this piece, plus a number of different factors to consider.

First things first, you have to acknowledge that it’s hard to really compare where the show is now in live ratings versus where it was two or three years ago. Fewer and fewer people are watching things live and at this point, FX doesn’t make programming decisions based much on this particular measurement. They care more about live+3 data, which includes a few days’ worth of DVR viewership.

With all of those caveats in mind, let’s go ahead and spell out the Double Feature numbers. The show’s big launch ended up drawing a 0.3 rating on average in the 18-49 demographic, alongside just over 750,000 total live viewers. These are both down more than 40% from the average numbers for American Horror Story: 1984 two years ago — but like we said, there are more viewers watching on DVRs and on Hulu these days. We can’t sit here and say for sure that the numbers will even themselves out, but more people should discover the series over time. We do question the decision to have the season start in August as opposed to later in September, at least when people are starting to think more about horror as entertainment. (Granted, the show will be wrapping up closer to Halloween, so maybe that was a consideration.)

No matter how the rest of Double Feature performs, we know that the show is renewed already for multiple seasons — there is nothing to worry about in the near future.

