American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3 promo: Harry’s regrets







As we prepare for American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3, you have to think this bizarre story of obsession will continue. It’s allowing Harry to unlock a part of himself that he didn’t know was there. In the process, though, it’s also forcing him to become a monster.

There is a classic horror-movie trope at the center of “Red Tide,” the first part of this Double Feature: Selling your soul to the devil. Harry’s done that in a way with these pills and at this point, he probably wishes he could go back. The unfortunate reality, though, is that this is more or less impossible. We’ve heard from Evan Peters and Frances Conroy’s characters that they take the summers off and don’t use any of the supplement then, but he’s a long ways away from that.

There is another problem involved here as well now, and it’s the fact that his daughter Alma is now involved. That makes things all the more complicated, and this show is about to take a number of increasingly darker turns from here.

The promo below does give you a sense of some of where things are going for Harry moving forward, but also shares a little bit more of “Death Valley,” the second part of the Double Feature that seems to be more focused on aliens. It’s got a totally different aesthetic and with that, it may not be connected to this first half at all.

