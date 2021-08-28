Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Craig, Deran get heated







This weekend’s Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 is almost here, and all signs point to it having more conflict than almost any other.

Ultimately, a lot of this is just a byproduct of where things are at this point in the season — and also each one of the brothers doing what they personally think is right. You can see some of that play out in the sneak peek below (via Entertainment Tonight), where Craig questions Deran’s decision-making to the point where the two have a shouting match. Both of them also question J, but luckily J isn’t exactly there to incur a lot of the wrath present here.

The irony here with Craig is that he’s got enough other problems internally to really worry about some of what’s going on with the rest of his family. After what happened with the skate park heist we’re a little bit worried about Ren. To be specific, we have our concerns that the character is going to be in hot water if she continues going down this road.

So what sort of situation are the Codys in now moving forward? They have the DEA to be concerned about, egos that are damaged, and also the possibility that Pope may not be coming back anytime soon. There’s also still Pamela Johnson looming out there and we’ve got a hard time thinking that this character is gone from the show after surfacing a little earlier this season. She’s been very-much important in some of the flashbacks.

