Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto players!

The first thing we should do here is try to reset things, especially since there is a lot of confusion at the moment. Claire won the Coin of Destiny power, which allowed her to overthrow the Head of Household reign of Tiffany. Yet, she opted to not change the nominees — Kyland, Sarah Beth, and Xavier are all still on the block. Technically Claire is an anonymous HoH, but a lot of people in the house already know about it. (Sarah Beth was still pretty clueless and/or upset last night.)

Because Claire’s HoH is technically anonymous, she does not sleep in the room, and nor was she automatically allowed to play in Veto. She was chosen to take part this morning alongside Alyssa, Hannah, and the three nominees. If Sarah Beth stays on the block, she’s evicted — the only drama that happens here is if she somehow wins. We’re not sure at this point that anyone else would save her. If she does win, it’s possible that Alyssa becomes the replacement nominee; unfortunately for Claire, she is seemingly squandering this power already by playing right into the Cookout’s hand. It’s incredible that she is seemingly unaware of how much Tiffany was trying to get rid of her last week. (It shows how smart a move it was for Tiffany to not cast a vote to evict Claire after all.)

For those wondering, Tiffany is eligible to play in the next HoH — since Claire’s power is anonymous, we have to imagine she’ll be eligible, as well.

