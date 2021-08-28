Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Coin of Destiny?







This afternoon in the Big Brother 23 house, the players had one final opportunity to enter the High Roller’s Room. What was the prize this time around? The Coin of Destiny, by far the most powerful advantage this season. It has the ability to completely overthrow a Head of Household, or at least it does with this set of nominations.

Of course, the irony is that with the current configuration of things, it felt in advance like this coin was more or less moot.

Entering the High Roller’s Room today, the only two people we banked on having enough BB Bucks to play were Hannah and Derek. (There’s no need to call him Derek F. anymore, sadly.) Meanwhile, Azah and Claire theoretically could find themselves in a position to play based on how many bucks they received from America plus the Head of Household Competition. We didn’t expect any of these players to do anything with the power if they got it.

Feeds stayed down until this evening, and when they returned the nominations were the same. It sounds as though Claire won it, but given her close ties to Tiffany, we can’t be shocked that she chose to keep the nominations the same. Now, everything rests on the Power of Veto and whatever happens there. Sarah Beth is not a significant threat to Claire’s game right now, even if she put her on the block. This should really be an opportunity for her to get rid of a bigger target like Kyland or Xavier; if she botches that, then she’s sealing her own fate.

