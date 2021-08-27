Dynasty season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Alexis issues a warning







Dynasty season 4 episode 17 is going to be pretty crazy — that much is clear at the moment. It’s also going to be a bit one for Alexis as she tries to put some thoughts out there about Blake. We’re pretty far into the season at this point — we like to think that this is when the writers will pull out all the stops. Then again, haven’t they done that already this season? Killing off a major character is one of those things we feel like we’d remember for quite some time.

Of course, there’s a lot going on in this episode beyond Alexis — for more on that, check out the full Dynasty season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

SUSPICIOUS MINDS – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) remains hyper-focused on Fallon Unlimited, but realizes she needs some time with Liam (Adam Huber). Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns to the Manor and begins to make amends with those she hurt, with help from Sam (Rafael de la Fuente). Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) form a new partnership. The recent turn of events causes Blake (Grant Show) to become curious about new developments and asks Adam (Sam Underwood) for help. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) warns Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) about Blake. Also starring Daniella Alonso. The episode was written by Jason Ganzel and directed by Michael Allowitz (#417). Original airdate 9/3/2021.

We worry about Fallon — let’s just go ahead and throw that out there. Is she a character who could easily be pulled in every possible direction? It sort of feels that way and there could be consequences to her being so focused on her company. (Given that we’re getting closer to the end of the season, we know that the writers are probably circling some relationship issues for her and Liam.)

One more fun thing for Elizabeth Gillies fans out there — she is directing the September 10 episode! Prepare for that in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dynasty right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 4 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







