Burden of Truth season 4 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Homecoming’

JOANNA AND BILLY GRASP AT A LAST MINUTE CHANCE TO WIN THE CASE – With the return of her client’s missing daughter, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) sees an opportunity to restart the case against the Mine, but as she and Billy (Peter Mooney) investigate further, it’s clear nothing about the Oro North Mine is as it seems. The episode was directed by Madison Thomas and written by Hayden Simpson (#406). Original airdate 9/3/2021.

We know that Burden of Truth is in some ways an underdog story, and this episode is absolutely going to be that way. It’s one of the reasons why this show had the run that it did! Joanna and Billy are taking on huge challenges and this is one of the biggest ones. The cards are stacked against them and it feels like that they’ve found an in — but are they going to be successful? That’s what we have to wait and see on.

At this point, we’re a good chunk into the season, and we know in advance that this is the final one. There’s going to be a lot to resolve, whether it be this case, the personal lives of these characters, or a better sense of what their future could hold. While we know that there is high stakes and plenty of drama with this show, we also don’t get the sense that the writers want there to be a sad ending in the series finale. We’re going to remain hopeful…

