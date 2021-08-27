Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4 spoilers: Serena P and Joe’s date







Moving into Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4, we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of Serena P. and Grocery Store Joe.

So far in the season, it feels like this is one of the more stable couples we have right up there with Noah and Abigail. (There’s hope for Riley and Maurissa, as well, but we’re really just getting to know the two of them together.) Joe is only still on the show because of Serena — she’s the only person he took an interest in and at this point, it’s more than clear that her feelings for him are deep. (Remember, it took her very little time to realize that Thomas wasn’t the guy for her.)

On Monday’s episode the two are going to get a chance to take part in a wrestling-themed date and while there’s going to be plenty of silly stuff in here, they will have a chance to share some of their feelings, as well. You can see a small taste of it over in a new Entertainment Tonight sneak peek.

Do we think these two can make things work? For now, we’re cautiously optimistic given that Joe and Serena both clearly are in this for the right reasons. Joe was with Kendall for years, so it wasn’t some fly-by-night relationship for fame. Meanwhile, Serena left Matt James’ season of The Bachelor when she realized it wasn’t right for her to continue; she wasn’t into leading someone on or giving them false hope.

Are you rooting for Serena P. and Grocery Store Joe on Bachelor in Paradise 7?

