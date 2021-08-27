Legacies season 4: Omono Okojie (Cleo) promoted to series regular







For those wondering about Cleo’s future following the end of Legacies season 3, it seems as though we have an answer.

As first reported by Deadline, Omono Okojie has been promoted to series regular for her role as the character. We last saw her walking through quite the mysterious doorway, and we know that some of her motivations are a little bit murky. Sure, she wants to stop Malivore, but so do a lot of other people on the show! We’re just not sure, in the end, if it is really worth the cost — in this case, it would mean killing off Hope after her Tribid powers were activated.

The return of Cleo will complicate the story quite a bit moving forward, though in general there are plenty of complications with this show in general. For example, we do harbor all sorts of questions already when it comes to how long the Malivore storyline can be viable as the focal point of drama. We do think the show is going in a Harry Potter direction in the sense that Malivore = Voldemort, but we haven’t quite seen enough to justify the hype yet.

Perhaps more so than Malivore in particular, what we want to see through Legacies season 4 is more when it comes to creative, interesting monsters. These are what the show has excelled at over the years and we’re hoping that they continue to be woven into the fabric of the story as long as humanly possible. They also test these characters and keep the show a little bit lighter — which is what makes it different from The Originals and The Vampire Diaries, which obviously came before it.

