Dexter season 9: Jennifer Carpenter on Deb’s role in Dexter: New Blood







We had long hoped and even expected that Jennifer Carpenter would have a role in Dexter: New Blood. With that being said, it was still thrilling when we found out that she was 100% coming back! The actress was essential to the success of the original show and on the new version, Deb will be coming back despite her character’s death … and in a form that a lot of us expected.

At Showtime’s TCA Summer Press Tour panel earlier this week, it was 100% confirmed that Deb will inhabit a role that is similar to what Harry (James Remar) did in the original show. Yet, she’s not there to be a source of advice in the same exact way, nor is she meant to do and say exactly what Deb would if she was alive. This is an entity within Dexter’s own head and through that, the perception could be slightly skewed. Here is some of what Carpenter had to say, per Deadline, on that very subject:

“I love the concept of the Dark Passenger and being invited into Dexter’s psyche … I feel like sometimes the Dark Passenger and the passenger is almost directly behind the wheel and it was an opportunity not to be an angel or devil on his shoulder, but to jerk the wheel to the left or right against his will. And to manipulate him, to navigate him, to abuse him, to save him. I felt like it was something entirely different than some sort of ghost entity.”

The TCA panel also revealed that you are going to see an older version of Dexter’s son Harrison in the new show, which really isn’t shocking since he is one of biggest dangling threads out there. He’s going to want answers about why his father disappeared and abandoned him. Can Dexter actually prove to be a good father while also handling his inner demons? That feels right now like a very difficult thing to balance out.

Remember that Dexter: New Blood is poised to premiere on Showtime come November 7.

