NCIS season 19: Is a first-look trailer coming any day now?







Last night, CBS aired a first-look promo hyping up the brand-new series NCIS: Hawaii. Of course, this is the sort of thing that makes us wonder about NCIS itself.

Why do we not have a new promo for the Mark Harmon drama, or at the very least further details about what’s coming up? Come Monday, we are only going to be three weeks away from the new season premiering, and that definitely feels shocking to us. Time flies, right?

Because that NCIS: Hawaii promo is out there, it is fair to estimate that the flagship NCIS will have a video of its own online over the next week or so. The reason the spin-off is out first is largely because it’s a brand-new series and typically, networks pour more money and time into making sure they get off the ground.

Is there an added reason to promote the main show this time around, though? Absolutely. For starters, CBS needs to familiarize casual viewers with the time change from Tuesday to Monday nights. Also, they need to set the stage for whatever is left when it comes to Gibbs’ story. We doubt a potential exit for Mark Harmon or him stepping back his workload will be teased in any promotional material; there’s probably an awareness already that this could scare viewers away. Nonetheless, if we were CBS we’d be thinking already of what the campaigns look like for NCIS without Mark in every episode; you don’t want to lose viewers, but we’ve already heard from plenty who will have waning interest in the show if Mark is gone.

