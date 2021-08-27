Magnum PI season 4: Does Magnum have a secret love interest?







When Magnum PI season 4 premieres on CBS a little later this fall, we’re going to learn something very new about Thomas Magnum. After all, he’s been seeing someone in secret in the time that Higgins is away!

According to a report from TVLine, Chantal Thuy of Black Lightning fame is going to be brought on board as Lia Kaleo, described as a “smart, street-savvy HPD Detective” — and there’s another big twist in here as well! She has been secretly dating Magnum without anyone knowing about it, and that includes her partner Katsumoto. Isn’t it fair to say that he’s going to have an opinion on this?

Oh, and there’s also this cryptic tease: There’s another secret that Lia has — and that’s something we’ll learn more about over the course of the season.

We’re sure that there will be opinions all over the map about a new Magnum love interest coming on board, largely since so many people want him and Higgins together. However, remember this: At the time in which Thomas and Lia are getting together, Higgins is presumably on another continent and there’s no evidence that she and Ethan are breaking up. Even if Magnum has romantic feelings for her, there may never be an opportunity for them to be together. He may be looking to just move forward with his life and find happiness somehow. We also don’t know too much about Lia as of yet, so there may be tangible reasons why he thinks the two of them are a fantastic match.

Or, it’s also possible that any feelings he has for Higgy are seriously repressed and he’s not consciously thinking about that at all. Maybe we’ll get an answer at some point during season 4, which is premiering on CBS in early October.

What do you most want to see from this new character on Magnum PI season 4?

