NCIS: Hawaii promo: Vanessa Lachey shares first look!







NCIS: Hawaii is going to be premiering on CBS when we get around to September 20, but why wait on a first look?

If you look below, you can see courtesy of star Vanessa Lachey the first promo with actual footage for the series. This is airing on the network tonight, so it’s possible that some viewers out there have already had a chance to see it. Lachey’s character of Jane Tennant is the first female lead that we’ve had for the franchise, and she will bring a very skilled approach to her role as Special Agent-in-Charge. She is extremely protective of everyone on her team, and will work to the fullest to ensure that nothing happens to them. She also loves caffeine — but honestly, who doesn’t?

Even though this promo is pretty short, it does do a good job of hitting a few beats — it establishes the show’s island setting and beyond just that, allows you to have small glimpses of a couple other characters. It also makes sure to emphasize that Jane is a parent, which is important since it will come up numerous times throughout the season. She’s far from the first lead with kids, but how they are presented here could stand out.

It is clear at this point that CBS has the utmost faith in NCIS: Hawaii, given that they have chosen already to air new episodes after the flagship NCIS this fall. This could be a way to get the series off the ground and develop a strong audience that could stay with it for a while. The future of the Mark Harmon series is still very much unclear — if it does end soon, the network is going to need every other hit it can possibly find.

Jane Tennant reporting for duty! Here’s an exclusive look at the first @NCISHawaiiCBS trailer that will air tonight. Not gonna lie, I cried when I saw it, but happy tough kick ass tears! Haha. #NCIShawaii premieres September 20th ❤️🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/c9fi7e5YJb — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) August 25, 2021

