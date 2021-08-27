Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 7, 8 spoilers: Path to series finale







Are you prepare for Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 7 next week, it’s fair to get emotional in advance. Just consider where we are! There are only two episodes left in the series and we have to imagine that things are going to be emotional here on out — at least for us as viewers. There’s no guarantee we’ll see anything of the sort for the characters. There are some really fun things coming on the show itself! Think in terms of the Boyle Family Farm, or an opportunity for the entire squad to come together for some sort of unified goal.

If you do want to grab a few more details now all about what to expect, we suggest taking a look at the attached synopses below — they’re short, but they’ve still got some good stuff in them.

Season 8 episode 7, “Game of Boyles” – 09/02/2021 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Terry, Jake and Charles visit the Boyle Family Farm. Amy and Rosa help out Capt. Holt. TV-14

Season 8 episode 8, “Renewal” – 09/02/2021 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The squad comes together to work an important high-stakes case. TV-14

There is one important scheduling note to mention now: There are no new episodes currently scheduled for Thursday, September 9, and we have to imagine that this is due in part to the NFL regular season. We’ll see the last episodes air on September 16, which is right before the proper start of the fall season. Is that a long time to wait? Sure, but we’re confident with this show that it will be more than worthwhile.

(We should go ahead and point out that as of this writing, there are no official details out there for the finale — it’s possible that it will stay this way, since NBC doesn’t have that much of a reason to give stuff away right now.)

