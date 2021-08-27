Power Book IV: Force filming wraps, Joseph Sikora confirms







Power Book IV: Force may not be premiering until we get around to the new year, but the cast and crew are wrapping things up!

In a post on Instagram (see below), series star Joseph Sikora himself confirmed that season 1 is officially done. Filming for the show took place in Chicago, which allowed it to have a different style and feel than anything else in the greater Power universe. The Chicago location was to us a surprise, given we expected Tommy Egan to head off to the West Coast at the end of the original Power series.

Even though we’ve heard about most of the cast for Power Book IV: Force already, that doesn’t mean that there’s all that much known about it still. Isn’t there some excitement in that? Our feeling is that we’re going to see a trailer with at least some footage a little bit later this fall and ultimately, who knows what the promotion will look like after that?

Story-wise, we know at present that the focus is on Tommy building a new life and business for himself — we’re not sure redemption is a key theme here. Does he even want that? We think this is going to be an unpredictable thrill ride, largely because this is a guy who operates by his own rules. He’s also infinitely more dangerous than Tariq at the start of Book II (yea, he killed Ghost, but still) or young Kanan at the start of the prequel series.

