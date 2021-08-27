Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 28: The big finale!







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 28, we’re going to be at a pretty pivotal point in the story. It is, after all, the finale!

The irony with this final episode is that some of the footage of it, including a certain gender reveal, has been hyped for a good portion of the season already. They’ve been waiting to actually give us this moment, one where the medic could get involved and all sorts of drama could ensue.

Are we really expecting anything that crazy, though? Not really. This is a different sort of ending most likely than season 3, which brought us Angelina’s wedding the toast heard all around the world. We don’t have any evidence that what we’re seeing here is something that is going to be game-changing. Instead, it could provide a few laughs while we sit around and wait to see what’s next for this crew.

Is this episode the last time you’ll see all of them for the next few months hardly. There is another season of A Double Shot at Love coming on MTV in mid-September, and it’s going to be one where Vinny is looking for love solo. Pauly D will still be there, but he and Nicki are going to be sources of advice rather than taking part in the process.

And… I love season finales this time of year! 🙌 Be here for the main event next Jerzday on @MTV! 💙 pic.twitter.com/2U1pX0VGDO — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) August 27, 2021

