Big Brother 23: Where is Derek Xiao, Julie interview, Goodbye Messages?







Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode, we understand that there’s going to be enthusiasm for the Derek Xiao – Julie Chen interview. There was a short one tonight, but following the interview Julie noted that a longer one would be available soon.

So where can you get it, and how can you check that out? This is something we’ll have some more details on within this piece.

Before we go further, though, do you want to watch our latest Big Brother 23 discussion? If so, you can do that below! After you check it out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

The first thing we’ll say here is pretty simple: This is one of the sadder evictions of the season. Derek X. was an extremely popular player with America, and he came into the game with this enthusiasm that was infectious to watch. It doesn’t hurt that he was on the wrong side of the numbers; that often aids the popularity of any person within the game. (We certainly think production would want him back on a future season of the show.)

Here’s where you’ll be able to check out the interview with Derek X. — over on the show’s official Instagram page. Most of these videos end up being uploaded the next day, so you could be waiting for a little while in order to see it. We wouldn’t expect any huge revelations, especially if any goodbye messages — after all, remember that he’s a part of the jury and there are legitimate fears of a battle back. (Personally, we don’t think that there’s going to be one, mostly due to the fact that virus restrictions complicate things greatly; it’s a big risk for production to take.)

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Big Brother right now

Where you rooting for Derek Xiao to win Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







