Yellowstone season 4: Newest teaser amplifies revenge theme further







Yellowstone season 4 is poised to arrive on the Paramount Network on Sunday, November 7, and revenge is going to be the appetizer, the main course, and dessert. It’s the whole darn meal and the latest teaser shows that off more than ever.

In the video below, you can get a further sense of how the producers and the network are hyping things up — and yea, it’s certainly compelling. You see a stampede of horses first and foremost, followed soon after by a saddled horse dragging a body along for a ride. We don’t think it’s that difficult to get the implications here: Someone was taken out as a result of what happened at the end of season 3.

Is this teaser directly connected to any of the big cliffhangers at the end of last season? We don’t think so, and we wouldn’t be out there thinking that it somehow connects to the fate of John, Kayce, or Beth Dutton. Instead, we think of this as more of just a thematic teaser and an original concept created just for the sake of building up some excitement. There are times where you don’t need footage at all to get people psyched for what lies ahead.

We envision this teaser as John’s reaction to everything that happened in the season 3 finale. At this point, it honestly doesn’t matter as much who is responsible; instead, it’s more about making sure whoever did these horrific acts pays for them. These first couple of episodes could be as violent and intense as any that we’ve seen on the show as of late.

What excites you the most about this new Yellowstone season 4 teaser?

