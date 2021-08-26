Family Reunion part 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following its big premiere today, can you expect a Family Reunion part 5 to happen over at Netflix? Or, is it more likely that it gets canceled? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to break down in this piece.

The first thing work noting is simply this: The future is up in the air for the NAACP Image Award-winning comedy. While we’d like to think that there will be an opportunity to tell more stories down the road, the ball is firmly in the streaming service’s court. They have traditionally aired sitcoms for a decent number of seasons, and we like to hope that something similar is going to happen here.

Typically, there are a couple of factors Netflix looks at in renewing shows. Of course, overall viewership matters a good deal — but it’s a little more complicated than one might think. It’s not so much about how many people watch the first episode; instead, it’s about how many people stick around until the end of the season. They want to know that there are still going to be more viewers watching in the seasons to come; those who don’t finish the current season are a little more unlikely to come back.

If there is one serious cause of concern for Family Reunion, it is that showrunner Meg DeLoatch has already departed the role to take it on over at CBS’ The Neighborhood. While she could easily still be involved if a part 5 is ordered, it would likely be in a slightly different capacity. Maybe you could see this as a cause for concern; or, it could just be a move for DeLoatch to take on a different comedic challenge and expand the metaphorical portfolio a little bit.

If there is a Family Reunion part 5 coming at some point down the road, you’ll more than likely see it at some point in 2022. We’ll have more insight once some other updates are out there.

