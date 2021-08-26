The Conners season 4 will have live premiere, interactive component







The premiere of The Conners season 4 is coming to ABC on September 22, and there are more reasons than ever now to be excited.

Take, for example, that the first episode is going to be live! The network made the big announcement today, and it marks the second time since the start of the show that we’ve seen an episode go this route. The benefit to doing live episodes is of course turning your show into must-see TV; there’s that feeling of “anything can happen” that allows for it to be more of an event. That’s something that a lot of sitcoms have struggled with over the years, as the format has become more dated and there are more viewing options out there than ever before. (There will be separate live broadcasts on the east and west coast, so those who are stuck waiting on the West Coast won’t necessarily be spoiled.)

Just in case the live premiere wasn’t interesting enough to a lot of you out there, the network has also confirmed that there will be a sweepstakes in which audience members can win a virtual cameo-of-sorts on the upcoming episode. It’s a fun opportunity for a lot of longtime fans and it certainly could build even more enthusiasm for the show coming up.

In the end, our hope is just that The Conners, despite all of the bells and whistles of the premiere, simply has an opportunity to focus on what matters most in this episode: The comedy. The show works because it’s relatable enough to many of its viewers, while also still offering an escape from their own world. There will need to be a great story around this live premiere for it to fully deliver.

Related – Check out more news on The Conners right now, including other updates on the story to come

What do you most excited to see on The Conners season 4?

Are you glad that there is going to be some sort of live premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







