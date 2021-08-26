9-1-1 season 5 promo: What causes the Los Angeles blackout?







With us getting closer and closer to the premiere of 9-1-1 season 5 on Fox, isn’t it nice to get more news on the blackout? You’ve seen a few teases about this already, including the sweeping impact it’s going to have on the city of Los Angeles.

Thanks to a new promo below, we also have a chance now to learn a little more about what’s causing it. Apparently, a hacker has somehow gained control to much of the city’s power and communications; with that, they are causing complete and utter chaos. You see trouble on the ground and even in the skies, and this is going to be the sort of issue that pushes all of the main characters on this show to their limit. No one is going to get an opportunity to catch their breath, let alone process much of what is coming up ahead for them.

Luckily, we know that many of these characters are used to large-scale disasters already. There’s even a little joke about it in the promo where past incidents like the earthquake, tsunami, and mudslide are referenced. In some ways, all of them are training for what they are about to go through now.

We’ve noted this before, but don’t be surprised if the bulk of the action regarding this crisis takes place within the second episode of the season as opposed to the premiere. That’s been one of the patterns we’ve seen over the years with this show, as the premiere often uses most of its time to tie up some loose ends from the finale before.

