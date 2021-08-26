Dancing with the Stars season 30: Suni Lee, JoJo Siwa join cast







ABC’s Dancing with the Stars has booked its first season 30 contestants, and we could envision either one in the finals this year.

The first participant here is not much of a surprise at all: Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. She follows past contestants like Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez, who each came into the ballroom after experiencing success in the Summer Games. Her athleticism and commitment will make her almost immediately a contender this season, as well the popularity of USA Gymnastics in general.

As for the second name, we’re a little more surprised to see JoJo Siwa on board. Given her enormous social-media footprint and year-round success, this isn’t something we expected the YouTube star to do. However, she may be seeing this as an opportunity to appeal to a different demographic, and she’s also poised to do very well given her Dance Moms history. So long as the voting block is there, it’s almost a sure thing that she will go far. (She’s already dipped her toes into reality TV, having performed previously on The Masked Singer.)

We’ve also learned today that Siwa will be dancing with a female partner, which you can read more about over at the link here.

Dancing with the Stars season 30 will premiere on ABC next month, and we anticipate more announcements coming over the next several days. We’re sure that a couple more actors and athletes will enter this mix, but we’re hoping for no Bachelor Nation fixtures this time around.

