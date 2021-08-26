Dancing with the Stars 30: JoJo Siwa will dance with female partner







Earlier today, the news first came out that JoJo Siwa is joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars season 30. Now, we’ve learned just how groundbreaking her appearance will be.

ABC announced earlier Thursday afternoon that the YouTube star and singer will be performing alongside a female partner this season, making this the first time the US version has featured a same-sex pairing. (It has happened on international versions of the franchise.) There has been conversation about it happening in the past, but this is the first time it will be coming to fruition fully.

As for who Siwa is set to perform with, that remains to be seen — ABC will announce their lineup of pros at a later date. (Per TVLine, JoJo reportedly said she’d love to work with Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson or Britt Stewart — producers ultimately assign the pairings.)

There will be some interesting choreography challenges that come with this for the pros, but mostly in that many of them are likely used to dancing with someone significantly taller than them. It will be a fun test of their creativity, and of course for Siwa, who is openly a part of the LGBTQ+ community, this is an opportunity to fully express herself on the dance floor. It was her choice to dance with a female partner, and it is a move that may allow people all over the country to feel more included and represented on-screen.

As we noted in our previous report, Siwa is a big get for Dancing with the Stars producers — she is extremely popular on social media and should be able to attract a younger demographic than what the show usually has. She’s also more or less a sure thing as a performer, given her history on Dance Moms. (She’s not the first person to come on the show with a good bit of dance experience, so it’s hard to be critical there.)

This article was written by Jess Carter.

