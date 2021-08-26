The Flash season 8 spoilers: Who is Despero? Meet Armageddon big bad







If you missed the big news from earlier this week the first five episodes of The Flash season 8 are going to be a part of the same arc. Titled “Armageddon,” the goal is here to reunite Barry Allen with a number of familiar faces across the Arrowverse past and present. Chyler Leigh, Cress Williams, and Brandon Routh are just some of the actors poised to appear in these episodes, and we now have official word on who the central villain is going to be. Meet Despero.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, Your Honor alum Tony Curran is going to be playing the established comic-book character in these upcoming episodes. Here’s how the show is describing their version:

A powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers who left his homeworld—Kalanor—under mysterious circumstances. Now he’s facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash.

In the comic books Despero has ties to a number of different DC characters and with the crossover nature of these episodes, this does feel like the perfect time to include him. There was also a reference to him in an early episode of Supergirl, though we’ll have to wait and see if that is brought up or revisited in any way. (Given that this show originally focused more on aliens than The Flash did, it would have made sense for the character to turn up over there at some point.)

Remember that you can expect to see The Flash season 8 on the air when we get around to November. Hopefully, a full trailer for this event will be released at some point in the fall.

What do you want to see from Despero on The Flash season 8?

Are you excited for this Armageddon arc as a whole? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

