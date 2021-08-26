Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Eviction preview; HoH practice







There’s a lot to break down here within this Big Brother 23 article, but we have to start by setting the stage for the eviction.

So is Derek X. actually going to be booted from the game today? In a word, yes — it was a little touch-and-go at times but the reality remains that he just doesn’t have the votes to stick around. Kyland and Derek F. are two different people he’s been targeting, as presumably he could’ve gotten Azah, Tiffany, and Hannah’s support. The problem is that Kyland doesn’t want to alienate Sarah Beth, while Derek F. has a final three deal of-sorts with some of the other guys in the Cookout. He’s probably got a guaranteed final two in that situation; why pass that up by saving Derek X. in the game at this point?

With the eviction largely set, it’s understandable that some players are starting to look ahead — not only that, but they have a guide to further do so. There were some videos last night for the Head of Household competition today, which has led to a number of people trying to study hard for it. Sarah Beth and Kyland stayed up late overnight so that he could prepare for it, though the irony is that most of the Cookout expects him to throw it.

As a matter of fact, Kyland winning it could be terrible for his game — everyone in his alliance wants Sarah Beth out. If he protects her at this point, then Tiffany’s already said that the Six as it is currently constituted is over. That could mean that he gets targeted at some point sooner rather than later.

