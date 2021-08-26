Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Prepare for Robby’s big decision







Cobra Kai season 4 is going to be huge when it premieres a little bit later this year — and it could be unpredictable at the same time! After all, who would have figured that this story would be where it is right now? Daniel and Johnny are now working together in order to take down John Kreese and Cobra Kai for good. Meanwhile, Johnny’s own son Robby is currently studying under Kreese, who has to be the worst influence imaginable. He’s taken a dark turn after everything that’s happened to him and, in the end, it’s hard to see where things go from here (beyond, of course, the All Valley).

Rest assured, though, that there are some answers coming. In an interview on the Just for Variety podcast (per Screen Rant), actor Tanner Buchanan had the following to say about what the future is going to hold here:

“The thing I can say about my character is, you know, he is turning to the dark side, because so many people have screwed him over in the past. And he’s kind of tired of that. However, through this season, he has a lot of growing to do. But… I feel like this season is the moment, specifically in his life, where this is where he’s gonna decide what road he’s gonna take. You know, what road is he gonna take. And it’s kind of gonna influence the rest of his life. And he does make that decision.”

The fact that there is some resolution here is reassuring, and we do think the upcoming season will wrestle with another question: What’s the endgame going to be here? There are only so many times that you can have the younger characters change allegiances, and one of the challenges with having a show starring younger characters is that it’s easy to repeat yourself.

Hopefully, we’ll have more news on the future of Robby and some other characters when Cobra Kai season 4 premieres — or at least when a full trailer is unveiled.

