Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Solitary confinement; Derek X campaigns







Tomorrow night is the latest Big Brother 23 eviction show and yea, it looks like we’re in the midst of Derek X.’s last stand at present.

What is he going to do in order to stay alive? We know already that he is trying his hardest to stay — he’s campaigned to just about everyone and done a good job at least stating his case. We do think Azah, Tiffany, and Hannah are on his side to some extent, but he needs one more person … and we don’t think he’s got it. Pending a last-minute surprise, he is probably going to leave the game tomorrow.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 23 in video form? Then check out our discussion from earlier today below! Once you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more updates from throughout the week.

Here is where you can say that Derek X. still has somewhat of a chance: Xavier is going to be removed from the equation from now until the eviction. He’s stuck in solitary confinement, which can be pretty brutal since he’s in a small room without access to anyone else. He won’t know what the other players are saying or doing, and he was really the person most against the idea of Derek X. staying. This is the time to campaign and campaign hard, but he’s going to need some help!

Over the next 24 hours, keep watch on Tiffany in particular — we’re not sure that Azah or even Hannah is going to be willing to stick their necks out enough to ensure that he stays. However, Tiffany’s already shown that she is willing to take some bigger risks. This would be a huge swing for her, but as you saw on the show tonight, she recognizes the long-term benefits that could come with keeping him safe.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What would you do to stay if you were Derek X. in Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to get all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







