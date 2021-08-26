





We know that last week’s The Challenge season 37 episode was a tough one for Ed — tonight, however, was brutal for Tommy Sheehan.

In the earlier part of the episode tonight, it was revealed that the former Survivor: Island of the Idols winner was forced to withdraw over a medical issue. It’s the last reason any competitor wants to be forced out for, but we don’t deny that he gave it his all. We also know that he really loves The Challenge and that probably made this departure all the more difficult.

No doubt for the show moving forward, this is also a pretty significant blow — Tommy was one of the bigger names among the rookies! Survivor is a hugely popular show, after all, and he is from one of the more recent seasons. We’d love to see him have another chance here down the road — or another chance at Survivor, given that his season is largely overshadowed because of some ugliness involving another cast member.

So what about the rest of tonight’s episode? That’s where Ed actually got some good news as he and Tori had a big chunk of power this go-around. Because of Tommy withdrawing the women were left to compete in the Liar — Tacha was forced in by everyone and following that, we saw Berna join her. The ensuing showdown was a really physical one — for the second straight challenge in this episode there was blood. There was also strategy! Tacha tried to operate using a slow-and-steady approach here, knowing that it was so easy to fall down off that metal ladder they were each building.

Amidst all of the chaos tonight, though, Berna found her calm — she managed to get the job done and with that, Tacha became the latest person eliminated tonight.

