The Challenge season 37 episode 4 preview: An alliance on the brink?







If you are interested in checking out The Challenge season 37 episode 4 next week, let’s just say there’s a whole lot of drama ahead! Can you really be surprised?

For much of the season, one of the central narratives that we have is the presence of a veterans’ alliance. It makes sense for many of the game’s big players to work together, largely because it keeps them safe for a longer period of time! They can take advantage of the other players learning the game and exploit that to their benefit. Their goal should be to do this long enough that there’s no way that the rookies can band together to form some sort of counter-resistance.

Below, you can check out the full The Challenge season 37 episode 4 synopsis with a little more insight all about what you can expect to see moving forward:

A notoriously controversial player stirs up some drama that threatens his alliance. Kyle and Devin’s tender bromance is put to the test during the “undercover comms” mission. Absolute hell breaks loose during the “down to to the wire” elimination.

So far, we will say that this season has been fun — it’s delightfully competitive and devious. Isn’t that what you want from this franchise overall?

With the exit of Tacha and Tommy’s withdrawal, there are two fewer rookies in the competition now; the more of them go, the more likely it is that the vets will start to turn on each other. The promo for what’s next next showcased the alliance is already on the brink, and we do think that egos are going to get in the way.

If we were Tori, we’d be especially worried — Tacha worked to paint a big target on her and it feels like she was pretty well-liked in the house.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge season 37 episode 4?

