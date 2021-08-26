Gossip Girl episode 7: Where is it on HBO Max? Return date talk







Where is Gossip Girl episode 7 on HBO Max? For the second straight week, it makes sense to be wondering about that very thing.

Unfortunately, the folks over at the streaming service are still being rather secretive when it comes to the show’s future — save that we’ll probably get more at some point over the coming months. (November is supposedly when you can expect the show back, but all of this stuff is subject to change.) So while episode 7 is not available as of this writing on HBO Max, we do have a little treat for you to check out now!

If you haven’t seen the video below yet, it’s a look inside of what makes Audrey Hope the character she is on the show. Kudos to Emily Alyn Lind for having the knowledge of this character and the commitment to put together something like this. Isn’t it good to get a window into a character’s soul? The more of this off-season content we get, the happier that we’ll be.

Provided that the Gossip Girl revival does come back in November, it feels like late September or early October could be when some more video footage surfaces for what lies ahead. It makes sense for the HBO Max to hit the ground running on promotion early, especially when you’re thinking about a show with such a young audience. You need to continuously find way to engage with them, and not just rely on some of the viewers who enjoyed the original show back when it aired on The CW.

HBO Max does not release viewership data for Gossip Girl, but we know that it got off to a great start! Let’s hope that some of these fans stick around in order to ensure that there is a season 2 a little later on down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Gossip Girl

What do you most want to see on Gossip Girl episode 7 when the show does come back?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other updates on the show. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Want to start your day off right? Miss Hope's got the answer to your breakfast woes. pic.twitter.com/m1ydrz6fIx — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) August 20, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







