American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3 preview: About ‘Thirst’







Curious to learn more about American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3? This is a story that will be available next week and moving forward, the plan is to just give you one episode at a time. (FX is trying to mix things up with their premieres these days — hence, the decision to present two episodes at once.)

Next week’s new installment carries with it the title of “Thirst” and for the time being, it still looks like the main story here will be “Red Tide.” We’re remaining in New England, where some threats from the deep could be causing all sorts of problems.

In true American Horror Story fashion FX isn’t revealing too much about what lies ahead — though they did at least release the attached synopsis:

Harry’s newfound talent brings an unexpected visitor to town. Alma decides to take matters into her own hands. Written by Brad Falchuk; directed by Loni Peristere.

We’ll see how this story evolves over time — remember that Double Feature has a pretty hefty cast! It’s going to be calling on a lot of people to play a key part at one point or another.

The only thing that we’ll say right now is pretty simple: We didn’t expect this show to be about addiction in the way that it is so far. Harry is giving everything in order to be a successful writer, but he’s also losing a significant chunk of his soul in the process. Now, it seems like Alma’s doing the same after what we saw tonight.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3?

