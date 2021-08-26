Evil season 2 episode 7 sneak peek: A story without dialogue?







As you prepare for Evil season 2 episode 7 on Paramount+ this weekend, prepare for something a little bit different. This feels like the sort of story that would’ve been too experimental for CBS itself, especially since huge parts of the story may be without any dialogue at all.

What’s the reasoning behind that? The sneak peek below gives you a good sense of it as the team visits the Sacred Trinity Monastery. This is place where no word has apparently been spoken for the better part of 130 years, and any guest is asked to honor the “sacred vow” of those who live there. It’s going to be a real challenge for these characters to communicate and interact without dialogue, and that’s a part of what makes this episode so interesting. It’s going to be a fascinating creative challenge, and also one that is going to require everyone to pay attention to every movement in a way we do not often see.

Then, of course there’s a supernatural element to this episode — what would a show like this be without it? The team is there to look at a body that, for whatever reason, is not decomposing. This is one of the strangest mysteries they’ve encountered as of yet, and trying to solve this while honoring those around them should prove to be a fascinating challenge.

Just in spelling all of this out for you now, it’s pretty easy to say what we think — this could be one of the best episodes of the whole season. It’s one of the most interesting creatively and it could very well set the bar high for what’s coming after the fact.

