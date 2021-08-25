Good Trouble season 3 episode 18 spoilers: The last before finale







Good Trouble season 3 episode 18 carries with it the title of “Blindside” and it’s important for a multitude of reasons. Not only is it bringing us closer to the end of the finale, but it’s also inching us nearer to the big finale.

For some totally-odd reason the Freeform drama is doing 19 episodes this season; it’s pretty rare to have an odd number of episodes like this, but this may also been the right number of suit the story. Rest assured that there is a lot of dramatic, exciting stuff coming up, whether it be relationship challenges for Callie and Gael or Mariana trying to find a way to get on the same page again with the Fight Club Girls. Some things in the end are easier said than done.

Below, we’ve got the full Good Trouble season 3 episode 18 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

Callie and Gael struggle to make time for each other. Mariana tries to redeem herself with the Fight Club Girls. Malika realizes there are other ways to help people facing incarceration injustices.

The one thing that makes the drama of the next two episodes all the more heightened is the lack of news right now on a season 4. While we continue to be cautiously optimistic more new episodes are coming, we know that nothing in the world of Freeform is altogether guaranteed. Our hope is just that they’ll want to give this show a definite sense of closure given that this is one of their longest-running franchises. Remember that it originated with The Fosters a long time ago! There’s so much story continuity here that everyone deserves a perfect curtain call.

