American Horror Story: Double Feature video: Red Tide, Death Valley cast!







Tonight marks the beginning of American Horror Story: Double Feature on FX, and no doubt this is an exciting event! It’s also one that is incredibly mysterious. Like they’ve done with past seasons the network is being super hush-hush on sharing much in advance of the premiere — we’ve seen a couple of trailers and that’s about it.

Speaking of trailers, why not take a look at one of the latest ones below? This one gives you the best look that we’ve had so far at “Death Valley,” which is the second half of the “Double Feature” that constitutes the season. The first part, entitled “Red Tide,” is going to kick off tonight. The network also confirmed that Sarah Paulson, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Lily Rabe, Rebecca Dayan, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Cody Fern are going to be the core cast of the second part of the story.

Are we excited about the concept of American Horror Story: Double Feature? Absolutely, and there’s no denying that there are some fantastic cast members being thrown into both parts of the season. The main concern is that these stories are going to be rushed given that there’s so much to get to in a relatively short period of time. This was one of the issues with American Horror Stories, as a few of those episodes lacked significant depth.

Fingers crossed that this season has a good balance of scares to storytelling — and that we get to know these characters well enough that we care about what happens to them.

What are you hoping to see the most from American Horror Story: Double Feature?

