Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med new tonight, August 25?







Is Chicago Med new tonight — finally — on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it?

At this point, we know all three of the shows in the One Chicago lineup are deep into production — they’ve each filmed a number of compelling stories and prepared to present a new and exciting picture of where all of them are. New actors have joined some of these shows, and there will be a lot of making up for lost time when all of them come back.

Unfortunately, you’re not going to be seeing any of them back in the immediate future. Tonight remains yet another week in the extended summer hiatus, but the good news is that we’re wrapping closing in on the end of it! At this point in a month’s time we’ll be celebrating the return of all three shows and talking through much of what’s working with all of them. Because we’re closing in on that September 22 premiere date, NBC will likely start sharing some footage or details sooner rather than later. We’d be shocked if we didn’t have some premiere details at some point between now and two weeks from today — it makes sense to get the promotion going into another gear!

This season will be the first time in two years that One Chicago is coming back in its typical premiere window and we’re sure that NBC will want to make the most of it. One Chicago remains one of the network’s most-lucrative franchises by a mile and it’s easy to see them doing whatever they can in order to preserve this. The top thing for them to focus on story-wise is just more great drama — keep testing these characters. Also, don’t kill anyone off; Chicago PD made us nervous enough with Burgess at the end of this past season.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they each premiere?

Let us know all of your thoughts and hopes right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

