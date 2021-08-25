Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The overnight campaign (day 50)







We’re under 36 hours now until the latest Big Brother 23 eviction show, and we’d certainly argue things are getting interesting. Either Derek X. or Claire is going to be evicted tomorrow night, and we’re willing to at least say right now that Derek has a fighting chance.

Are there some things standing in his way? Absolutely. One of the biggest ones is simply the Cookout in the midst of a debate over what matters most.

One of the biggest challenges, at least for now, seems to be about unity within the alliance. Tiffany’s indicated that she’d like Derek X. to stay, and it feels more and more like the Cookout is divided on the basis of gender. The women are leaning more towards keeping him; it’s harder, however, for the men to get there. Xavier is the one really leading the charge against evicting him, mostly because it’s hard to envision him being easier to beat later and he’s a threat! Yet, this threat potential is a reason for others to keep him — eventually, someone like Xavier will need to be targeted for other people to win.

We do think that Derek is probably going, given that the campaigns to Kyland and Derek F. last night didn’t quite go anywhere. There’s still a chance that things could change, but it’d be rather silly to assume anything right now. Xavier is entering his solitary confinement later today and who knows? Maybe things could flip without him being around to argue for himself.

What do you think Derek X. could do today to improve his chances on Big Brother 23?

