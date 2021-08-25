A Million Little Things season 4 spoilers: The aftermath of Gary cliffhanger







The premiere of A Million Little Things season 4 is coming up soon! This fall there’s a chance for a lot of emotional stories, and in the end, hope that there are some reasons to smile wedged in here somewhere. There’s no denying that this has been a difficult, emotional past year and a half for a lot of people, and we saw a lot of that reflected in the stories on this show. We saw the pandemic and social-justice movements become key points in the story, as well as crises that were individual for Eddie and Gary.

So will there be a glimmer of hope moving forward? We can only hope so, and a new press release (courtesy of SpoilerTV) notes that “we’ll see our group come together again in aspirational and uplifting ways as they help each other through life’s unpredictable curveballs.” This at least gives us a little more hope, though nothing is altogether guaranteed at present.

In particular when it comes to Gary, the release notes that “we’ll watch [the character] fight to preserve his friendships and, most importantly, the future that he’s been longing for with Darcy.” While it’s clear that the cliffhanger with the music teacher will impact his story greatly, there is no clear sense on how things are going to progress from here. What sort of consequences could await him?

Nothing in the world of A Million Little Things comes easy. We’ve certainly come to know that over the years. For the upcoming season, we hope simply that there’s an opportunity for a little more stability when it comes to some of these characters. It feels like we could use that for everyone from Eddie to Regina and Rome.

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4?

